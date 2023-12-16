The president stated that the political class knew how to “reflect on Brazil” despite ideological differences

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defined, this Saturday (16.dec.2023), the approval of tax reform as “a demonstration of maturity” from Congress. The historic vote was concluded in the Chamber of Deputies on Friday night (Dec 15).

“It was a demonstration that it is possible to do politics with diversity, a demonstration of maturity. I think that, despite the differences, whether we are from the right, the left, the center, the middle, there is a time when people have to reflect on Brazil”, the president told journalists.

The statement was made after Lula participated in the contract signing ceremony for the start of works on the project “People's Cup“, of My home, my life, in Sao Paulo. On the occasion, the Chief Executive praised the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadfor the negotiations that resulted in the approval of the reform.

“We managed to approve, for the first time in the history of the Brazilian Republic, a tax reform policy in a democratic vote, in a Congress in which we have a minority. What happened yesterday [6ª feira (15.dez)] it was a historic fact and Haddad deserves a special round of applause for having coordinated it”, he added. ”, he declared. Praise was also given to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), and to government leaders in the Senate, senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), and in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE).

The moment was called “extraordinary” by the president.

VOTING

Deputies analyzed on Friday (Dec 15) the changes made to the text of the tax reform by the Senate, which approved the measure in November. The voting, done in 2 rounds, looked like this:

1st round – 371 votes in favor X 121 against and 3 abstentions;

2nd round – 365 votes in favor X 118 against and one abstention.

The text must be promulgated by the National Congress before the year-end recess, scheduled for December 23rd.