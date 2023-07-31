1According to a report, 1.4 percent of Germans could not afford a meal with meat, poultry, fish or an equivalent vegetarian alternative at least every other day in 2022. As the editorial network Germany (RND/Monday editions) reports, citing figures from the EU statistical authority Eurostat, the proportion increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2021. Almost 10 million people are affected.

According to the Eurostat data, the proportion of people who have to restrict their diet in this way is particularly large at 19.3 percent among single parents. Among them, the proportion of people who cannot eat meat, fish or an equivalent vegetarian meal at least every other day increased by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2021.

Food prices rise 11 percent

The head of the left-wing parliamentary group, Dietmar Bartsch, accused the federal government of having done “nothing” to the RND against the “explosion in food prices”. “The supermarket has become a haven for cashing in,” said Bartsch, adding: “The higher the prices, the higher the pasta-with-ketchup quota.” “ State price controls in supermarket groups.

As the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday, food prices rose by 11.0 percent in July. The increase was even higher in the spring: in April, for example, the rate of price increases for food was still 17.2 percent, and since then it has been falling from month to month.