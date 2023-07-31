NATO | Hungary is discussing Sweden’s NATO membership today

According to the Hungarian newspaper, the country’s ruling Fidesz party is about to boycott the plenary session, so a decision on the matter has not yet been made.

Hungarian the parliament is discussing Sweden’s NATO membership today. The issue appeared last week in the agenda of the parliament, and it was reported by the Swedish news service Omni.

Omni’s story, along with news from the Hungarian newspaper HVG, states that Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party is planning to boycott the plenary session, so a decision on the matter has not yet been made. According to HVG, it is expected that Fidesz and its allied party KdNP will miss out on the extra session, as a result of which the decision-making power will not be reached and the ratification will remain until autumn.

Also a Member of Parliament Agnes Vadai The social democratic DK party, which is part of the Hungarian opposition, told the news agency TT that there will be no vote on the issue during Monday’s hearing.

The Hungarian Parliament is currently in recess, which will end on September 25. According to Vadai, it is unlikely that the ratification of Sweden’s membership will proceed before then.

Hungary announced after the NATO summit held in Vilnius at the beginning of July that he was ready to accept Sweden’s NATO membership. Membership must also be ratified in Turkey, where the parliament is also on summer break.