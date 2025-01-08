“Television technology now adapts to people and not the other way around.” Nacho Monge, director of the Audio and Video division of Samsung Ibérica, summarizes in one sentence his company’s renewed commitment to adapting Artificial Intelligence to user needs. In an informative meeting with the specialized press, the manager of the South Korean giant explained the main novelties of the so-called Samsung Vision AIa platform called to enrich everyday experiences in a more intuitive and easier way. The same proposal is part of the messages that Samsung is spreading these days at the CES in Las Vegas, the most important consumer electronics fair of the year.

Broadly speaking, the new generation of Samsung televisions promises to be smarter than smartphones and computers. “If last year our mobile colleagues adapted artificial intelligence to phones with the drawing of a circle on the screen, this year Samsung televisions will lead the same offensive to offer a very practical experience through a button on the remote control at the distance. All you have to do is mark and click to access content, recommendations and instant information about what we are watching.in order to improve the experience in front of the television.” The multinational calls this innovation Click to Searchcapable – for example – of “identifying an actor or exploring the content displayed, without interrupting the viewing experience.”

Samsung AI also finds a novel area of ​​application in translation tasks. In this case, the functionality Live Translate “removes language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to enjoy global content seamlessly.”

The company also aims to “empower the television as king of the home” with technology Generative Wallpaper. This screensaver, inspired by that of mobile phones and laptops, “transforms screens into dynamic and personalized art canvases, allowing users to create images that perfectly suit their taste or occasion.”

Likewise, Samsung will contribute to the elimination of wiring in devices with a new twist to its One Connect Box. If until now there was barely a fiber thread to connect the television with the aforementioned equipment, from now on there will not be even that, with a completely wireless umbilical cord, with the exception of the traditional electrical connection. The South Korean giant has also shown its large devices at CES, an element that is presumed to be fundamental in the market in the coming years. Given this trend, Samsung will put its Neo QLED models on the market not only in 98 and 100 inches, but also in 115 inches.

SW Yong: “Samsung Vision AI transforms televisions into smart devices that improve entertainment, simplify interactions and integrate seamlessly into each user’s usage styles”

The president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, SW Yong, noted last Monday in Las Vegas that Televisions will be able to interpret the “environment in which they are located, adapting to the user’s preferences and offering intuitive options that operate autonomously“In this way, he added, “Samsung Vision AI transforms televisions into smart devices that improve entertainment, simplify interactions and integrate perfectly into the usage styles of each user.”

With this philosophy, the technology company highlights the contributions of Home Insights, capable of providing “real-time information about the home environment, including security alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are at home or away.” In that sense, Samsung launches its Pet and Family Caretechnology that “Monitor loved ones in the room, detecting unusual behavior in both pets and family members. Also, the TV “will increase family comfort by dimming the living room lights when a person falls asleep, while still offering its television functions.”

Business forecasts

In its balance sheet for last year, Monge assessed the course favorably, with sales growth of more than 20%. “It has been a very positive year because it has consolidated itself as a leading brand in the manufacture and sale of televisions, both in Spain – after almost 20 years of hegemony – and in the world. Among other magnitudes, The business of 75 inches and more has grown 40%“so Samsung sells one in every two televisions.” The same manager also anticipated that the largest segment will continue to grow in the coming months. And the same will happen in the Oled category, a sector that “increases 20% annually, but in the case of Samsung it rises to 50%.”