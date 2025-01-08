The party of anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado, Vente Venezuela (VV), denounced this Tuesday the arrest of six opposition political activistsfive of them from the state of Trujillo (west) and one from Bolívar (south, bordering Brazil).

The national coordinator of the VV Human Rights Committee, Orlando Moreno, said that as of 10:00 p.m. local time (3:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Spain), they had confirmed the arrest of Darío Durán, Marianela Ojeda, Eduardo Briceño, Francisco Graterol and Robert Rea, from Trujillo, and Jeremy Santamaría, from Bolívar.

Moreno indicated that this group of anti-Chavistas, of which four are members of VV, join Enyer Abreu Jordan, a member of the same group in Trujillo arrested last Saturday, and Simón Vargas, arrested in the state of Táchira (west, bordering Colombia) on January 2.

After these recent arrests, the VV Human Rights Committee computes a total of 160 opposition leaders and activists detainedmainly, after the presidential elections on July 28, when a crisis broke out following the proclamation of President Nicolás Maduro as the winner by the electoral body, a result denounced as “fraudulent” by the majority opposition.

This Tuesday, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, said that he hopes that in Venezuela “there will be no more repression in the days to come, especially this week”for when the presidential inauguration is scheduled, to which both Maduro and the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims victory, assure that they will be sworn in as president for the period 2026-2031.

Furthermore, today too, Machado denounced the drone overflight of his mother’s houseCorina Parisca, in Caracas, by “agents of the regime”, who, according to the former deputy, surrounded the building.

Meanwhile, González Urrutia warned of the “kidnapping” by “hooded men” of his son-in-law Rafael Tudares, when he was on his way to take his children to school in Caracas.

At the moment, it is unknown if this event is related to the State security forces and bodies or if it is an arrest or, on the contrary, a kidnapping, as González Urrutia and his daughter Mariana González -Tudares’ wife- said. , who defended his partner’s innocence.