A huge tragedy occurred last night in Casalmaggiore, in the province of Cremona. A car, in which two people were traveling, a man and a woman, fell into the waters of the Po river and sank inexorably. The rescuers who arrived on site worked for a long time, managing to extract the vehicle only in the early hours of the morning, around 7:30. Both people were now lifeless.

Italy woke up to the news of several tragedies that unfortunately led, in different circumstances, to the death of several people. One, very serious, is the one that occurred in Riminiwhere a woman of about 40 years oldwho apparently suffered from severe depression, threw herself from the roof of the building where her parents live. With her, in what was an extreme and autonomous gesture, she brought the little boy of only 6 years old.

Photo credit: Raffaele Rastelli – Corriere della Sera

Another one, a few hours earlier, occurred in the province of Cremona, more precisely in Casalmaggiorea municipality on the banks of the Po River. Around 3:30 last night, rescuers received an emergency call warning them of a car that had fallen into the river waters.

Photo credit: Raffaele Rastelli – Corriere della Sera

THE Fire fightersarrived on site, worked for a long time and employed many men and means to locate and extract the car from the water, succeeding at around 7:30 this morning. Inside the car there were two people, a man and a womanunfortunately both lifeless.

The causes of the tragedy are still unknown, although it seems there is a video of a surveillance camera in the area that filmed the whole thing. In the images, as reported by Corriere della Sera, you can see the moment when the car ends up in the water. The mansitting in the driver’s seat, waved his arm out the open window and turned on the lights. Perhaps a desperate attempt to ask for help. In the seat next to the passenger, you can see the image of a womanAlready immovable and perhaps already deceased. The autopsies will clarify the whole story.