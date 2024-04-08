Anyone who likes charts and centimeters will not have missed the one on the length of the male sexual organ. The 'Daily Mail' published it and there is no shortage of surprises: Ecuardor is in the lead with 17.6 centimetres; followed by Cameron with 16.6 and Bolivia with 16. Italy? It is 19th with 15.3 centimetres, well above the USA and the United Kingdom, in 60th and 68th place respectively with 13.5 and 13.1 centimetres. The first EU country is Holland, ninth, with 15.5 centimetres, then come the 'French' cousins, 11th with 15.5 centimetres. The last? The poor Cambodians with 10 centimeters.

To create the length map, the team “extracted data on the average penis size of almost 90 countries and the measurements were independently verified”, specifies the English newspaper.