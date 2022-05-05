Technology The video shows how a large human robot repaired power lines in Japan

Thursday, May 5, 2022
The video shows how a large human robot repaired power lines in Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World Europe
The prototype robot is controlled remotely using VR glasses.

Japan A special sight was witnessed in the city of Kusatsu in the beginning of April, when a human-like robot moving with the help of a crane truck arrived at the railway track for repair work.

The robot has two large “hands” and a head with cameras to help control it.

A test by the West Japan Railway Company (JR West) tested how well a remote-controlled robot can cope with tasks that are dangerous and difficult for humans to perform in a difficult location, according to Reuters.

You can watch a video about the robot in the context of this article.

Prototype can be controlled using VR virtual reality glasses. With its two hands, it can lift items weighing 40 pounds to a height of ten meters.

In the future, the robot may be used, for example, to repair high-voltage power lines on trains, Reuters reports. JR West believes that the robot will be put to proper use in 2024 after testing.

In the future, the robot is expected to help repair items in difficult locations, such as power cables. Picture: WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

