Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) promotes this Thursday (May 5, 2022) the international seminar “The future of the electric energy consumer”.

According to the agency, the purpose of the event is to debate the emergence of a new energy consumer, which will define the course of the electricity sector.

Ministers Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) and Anderson Torres (Justice) participate in the seminar. Members were also invited Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship-SP) and Fernando Coelho Filho (Brazil-PE Union).

