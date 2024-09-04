On August 30th, the Masterworks book was published The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Japan. While there is still no official translation for other parts of the world, fans have taken it upon themselves to share a number of interesting details present in this work. In everything that has been revealed in recent days, the fact that the name of this title was going to be different stands out..

For those who have played Tears of the Kingdom They will know how important dragons are, to the point that Nintendo considered calling this game as Tears of the Dragonsomething that has a great weight in the story of this title. However, to avoid any kind of spoiler, the developers decided to change the name of this installment to what we know today.

Ten fun things I learned from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Works: 1.“Dragons” were a major motif during development, and the game’s original name was Tears of the Dragon.

2.The secret stones were going to look like dragon fetuses, which led to the magatama shape pic.twitter.com/4uMTRwD06f — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) August 30, 2024

Likewise, the book has revealed that the secret stones were going to be in the form of dragon fetuses, rather than the magatama of the final product. Along with this, the color green was chosen for the zonnan magic due to its legibility in the game, its connection to magic in the series, and to evoke the franchise’s past. Ganondorf became the Demon King and the cataclysm, so they are the same entity. In this way, One of the biggest mysteries of the latest installments of The Legend of Zelda has been clarified.

Interestingly, an initial idea for the depths was to have a prehistoric setting with giant plants and animals. Likewise, From the beginning it was decided that the final battle should include a dragon, specifically the concept of a white one versus a black one..

There are still many details that the book hides, so in the coming days more information will be released about Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, It is currently unknown when Masterworks will be available outside of Japan.. In related news, Nintendo updates the Zelda timeline. Likewise, Echoes of Wisdom will have different difficulties.

Author’s Note:

It is interesting to know a little more about the development of Tears of the Kingdomespecially the way dragons were always a part of the story and the most impressive moments of the title. I will never forget the reveal of the light dragon and the final battle, a feeling that is surely shared by many fans.

Via: Tokyo Game Life