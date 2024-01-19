EElectric cars from China are relatively small, cheap and ugly? That may be true for some, but the Nio ET 5 Touring is none of those things. It is based on the ET 5, the smaller of two sedans, although the “smaller” is relative at a length of almost 4.80 meters, and it is the only station wagon in the range. There are also two SUV versions. The price of 47,500 euros for the Touring initially seems conservatively calculated for an almost completely equipped electric car, but there is also 21,000 euros for the large battery with 100 kWh, and there is also a smaller one with 75 kWh. If you don't want to buy it, you can rent it. On the other hand, there is an almost complete car for the price, whose two electric motors give it all-wheel drive and a total output of 490 hp with 700 Newton meters of torque, which have no trouble with the 2.2 tons of curb weight and accelerate the Nio to 200 km/h.

Stylistically, the Nio is a success; in the eyes of most observers, it offers a brilliant appearance. The front of the ET 5 is a little reminiscent of a Tesla, the rear is independent with a continuous light bar and the roof line slopes down. What immediately catches the eye are the cameras distributed around the car; they stick out like warts and are annoying. The recessed door handles extend when necessary, and comfortable seating inside invites you to take a seat. The passengers find an enormous amount of space at the front, even people who are two meters tall don't hit the sky. It's more cramped at the back because of the sloping line upwards; there's plenty of knee room, but little for the feet. The visibility is good, even upwards through a large panoramic roof, but there is only a kind of embrasure at the rear, which could have been avoided altogether. The interior is of the finest quality and the workmanship is impeccable.