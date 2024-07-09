Each month, PlayStation Plus Extra adds several games to its catalog available for the enjoyment of its users. Although the games that will arrive are usually revealed through official networks, there is no shortage of leaks. A new one has just revealed the possible additions for July.

The information comes from the insider known as billbil-kun who has guessed correctly on past occasions. According to him, he already knows for sure which games are coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue, with some award-winning titles. Here we leave you the complete list.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Remnant 2

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

No More Heroes 3

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Source: Square Enix.

Another title the leaker mentioned was Remnant of the Ashes. However, he indicated that he was not entirely sure that this would happen. The rest will, however, be available to play in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue starting July 16. Are you subscribed to this level?

How can I play the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue?

The first thing you need to do to play these PlayStation Plus Extra games is to be subscribed to this level. Even at the Deluxe level you also have access to this catalog of games in addition to the classic catalog. Either of these two levels works to enjoy them.

The mechanics are similar to Xbox Game Pass. You just need to find the game you’re interested in in the catalog, download it, and that’s it. Please note that these games are not yours and may disappear from the service at any time. So be quick to give any of the new releases from July a try.

Don’t miss any of our news at Google news and also join in Discord to talk about this and other topics.