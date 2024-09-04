CAPCOM announced that it will release a version in the future Xbox One for two chapters of his collections Fighting Collection. It’s about MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and the just announced CAPCOM FIGHTING COLLECTION 2which will be released on the platform Microsoft during 2025.

At the moment the software house has not released a specific date for the arrival of the two collections on Xbox Onewe just have to wait to find out more.

Source: CAPCOM