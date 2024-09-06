Friday, September 6, 2024
Teaching | MTV’s reporter applied to be a teacher without a photo or CV: 35 primary schools would have hired him

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
Teaching | MTV's reporter applied to be a teacher without a photo or CV: 35 primary schools would have hired him
MTV news applied to all elementary schools in Helsinki as a substitute teacher with a fake identity.

Dozens it appears that the list of substitute teachers in Helsinki primary schools was accessed with a false identity MTV news from the report.

MTV news applied to all elementary schools in Helsinki as a substitute teacher with a fake identity. The application did not include a curriculum vitae, references or a picture of the applicant. The fictitious applicant also had no teaching experience.

MTV news says that a total of 35 elementary schools accepted a fake person for their substitute teacher lists without calling, meeting or, for example, an e-mail interview with more individual questions.

The list of substitute teachers refers to the list maintained by the school of persons who can substitute teachers in cases of illness, for example.

MTV’s news states that impersonation is an exceptional method of obtaining information, which was used due to the social importance of the matter.

After the story was published, from the city of Helsinki was told to MTV news that the city plans to review its substitute teacher policies.

