Moscow warned Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa that the transfer of Russian-made weapons to the United States in exchange for new American equipment would be regarded as an unfriendly act towards the Russian Federation with all the ensuing consequences, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Izvestia.

“The weapon… is actually very familiar to our opponents in the Northern Military District. It could be used against our military personnel, and this contradicts the statements of President Daniel Noboa that his country is taking a peacekeeping position,” the ambassador said.

According to Vladimir Sprinchan, the transfer of weapons could be a serious blow to bilateral relations between Russia and Ecuador.

A wave of riots began in Ecuador after the leaders of two criminal groups escaped from a maximum security prison. On January 9, masked armed men burst into the studio of a television channel in the city of Guayaquil live, taking its employees hostage.

The criminals were caught and the hostages were freed. The President of Ecuador declared a state of emergency in the country and declared terrorist groups to be legal military targets.

