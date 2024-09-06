Remedy is set to update its original version of Alan Wake on PC, removing David’s Bowie’s Space Oddity from the credits in the process.

This, the developer has said, is due to “changes in licensing.” Once this update goes live, players will instead be met with an original song by Petri Alanko, known as Strange Moons.

Alanko has also composed music for a number of Remedy’s games, including Alan Wake 2 and Control.

Resharing Remedy’s post, Alanko said the upcoming replacement song was “written from a point of view of an astronaut who does have quite a few problems. But even _that_ is okay, as it is what it is.”

The composer furthered this upcoming change to the original game “wasn’t completely out of scratch (heh), as a section of the song was originally in a level in OG AW, but that level was cut out long before release.”

This Alan Wake update will be going ahead this coming Tuesday, 10th September, across Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. Can you hear me, Major Tom? Well, original Alan Wake players won’t be able to from then.

Having initially released in 2010 on Xbox 360, Alan Wake got the remaster treatment in 2021. This remaster ditched the original game’s hefty product placement. A sequel, aptly named Alan Wake 2, was then released last year.

Just last month, Remedy announced a new partnership that’ll see Annapurna Pictures financing half of Control 2 in exchange for the film and TV rights to Control and Alan Wake.