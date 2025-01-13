His signing for Sevilla FC fell through, but the transfer of the forward to the Flamengo. That step has just been definitively taken, as shown by the images arriving from Brazil. Juninho Vieirathe striker that Víctor Orta longed for for Sevilla FC, is already in Rio de Janeiro.

After a flight of almost 14 hours from Dubai, the 28-year-old forward landed this Monday night at Galeão airport to undergo the medical examination with Flamengo, which will take place this Tuesday, before signing his new contract until the end of 2028. «I am very happy to be here»stated the player at the Galeão airport.

Flamengo offered Qarabag 5 million euros to sign Juninho, a figure higher than what Sevilla FC was putting on the table. Regarding the player’s contract, the dizzying proposal of the Brazilians almost triples what I was going to receive in Nervión. That juicy contract caused Juninho to backtrack on his agreement with the Sevillistas and finally leave for the Brazilian championship.

Flamengo, in search of a ‘9’ due to the departure of Gabigol, their star, since Qarabag also agreed to negotiate the departure of the attacker, He went hard for his signing and won the game against Sevilla FCalways playing with the card of their greatest financial potential.