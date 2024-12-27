“I want to be treated like a queen because I am a girl who does not settle for little, but rather looks for that other half to do everything for me,” Tatiana acknowledged in First Dates this Thursday.

The woman from Madrid told Carlos Sobera that “I’m looking for someone who gives me deep lovea friendship, that there is loyalty and compatibility between the two.”

But the presenter asked the diner about the physical preferences of her future partner: “I have a pattern, which is that I like losers“he confessed.

Tatiana, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

“For me, a lost boy is not what people think, it’s just his appearance. The typical one as well as skinny, sometimes he wears glasses or that kind of slime standardthat’s the one I like. But not that it’s personally a loser,” explained the single woman.

His date was Albertowho as soon as he crossed the doors of the restaurant of love was approached by the presenter to ask him a question: “Do you consider yourself a loser?”





And, although he answered affirmatively, when he addressed the camera, the dater He noted: “I don’t consider myself a loser. I am very smart for my age. Everyone tells me that. “I’m very proud of who I am.”

“I came to the program because I lost a betso I had to sign up,” admitted from Girona, causing laughter from his partner of the night.

Tatiana and Alberto, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

“I’ve gotten to date even more losers. But mand he seemed like a very polite boywith things clear, very focused on life. He didn’t seem like a slob at all to me and I really liked that about him,” said Tatiana upon meeting Alberto.

They both went to the table to have dinner and get to know each other a little better, recognizing that they had liked each other: “My parents want something like thisbe responsible,” said the Madrid native.





“I myself will present it to my parents without a problem… I found it attractive,” she added. While he commented that the young woman seemed to him “a pretty girl who dresses very well“.

In the end, The man from Girona did want to have a second date with Tatiana because “she seemed like a real person to me. We would get along very well.”

She, for her part, agreed with him. and admitted that he would like to see him again because “I found him very interesting and I think it is worth getting to know him more.”