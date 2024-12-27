The fugitive refused that fleeting meeting in Brussels because he demands a face-to-face “work meeting”
Junts doesn’t want a photo. Or not just a photo. And in the PSOE and the Government they know it. First-hand. This was confirmed yesterday by sources from Carles Puigdemont’s party, when asked by this newspaper if there had been any change in the relationship with…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Junts #confirms #Sánchez #offered #Puigdemont #greeting #photo
Leave a Reply