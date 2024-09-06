The passengers wishing to travel to the United States Whether for tourism, business or educational reasons will be subject to a modification in hand luggageas well as New restrictions for objects that will be completely prohibited inside the airplane cabin.

As of September 1, passengers traveling to and from the United States are subject to new airline regulationsfollowing the announcement by the European Union (EU) on business trips.

In the case of hand luggage, although Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not set limits, most airlines have similar regulations. Thus, The maximum general size allowed for suitcases is between 55 x 35 x 20 centimeters. and 56 x 45 x 25 centimetersincluding wheels and handles, with a maximum weight of eight to ten kilograms.

Travelers are also allowed to carry an additional bag, which is known as hand luggagewhich cannot exceed 40x30x15 centimetersa restriction that applies to all flights within the European Union.

However, some airlines, such as Turkish Airlines, have other specifications. In a statement, Turkish Airlines reported that for economy class passengers the maximum dimensions are 55 x 40 x 23 centimeters and the weight maximum is eight kilogramswhile the business class travelers could carry Two pieces of hand luggage, each measuring 55 x 40 x 23 centimetresand a maximum weight of eight kilograms for each suitcase.

For its part, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) determined that will not be able to enter the United States with products that “could harm the health of the community, public safety, American workerschildren or the life of plants and domestic animals, or those who could harm our national interests“.

Prohibitions for liquids inside the plane

The rules for traveling to the United States imply that on flights regulated by TSA It is completely prohibited to transport liquids in containers larger than 100 milliliters.as well as any of the objects mentioned in the following list: