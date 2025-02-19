02/19/2025



Updated at 6:13 p.m.





He Real Betis of youth honor division will again dispute the Final Four of the Copa del Rey of the category Three seasons later. The team led by Dani FragosoIt has been imposednot without suffering, to Atlético de Madrid In the main field of the Luis del Sol sports city for 3 to 2 in the clash to the single quarterfinal match, in a duel in which rojiblancos They had two balls to the posts In the first half and that in the end it was blurred by the arbitral performance, leaving the Verdiblanco team with two soccer players less for the expulsions of the goalkeeper Manu González and the defender Miguel Cuevas.

In a vibrant match, of power to power and played from side to side of each area with a very high pace, the young Betic team went with an appetizing Double advantage on the scoreboard. Based on insistence, Paco Estebanin minute 37, and Adrián Martín On the edge of the break, they put 2 to 0 on the main field score of the Luis del Sol Sports City. Before the Verdiblancos goals, Riven In a direct missing and Jesús Barrios They sent two balls to the Posts of the goal defended by the Verdiblanco Manu González.

Precisely the Betic goalkeeper was the protagonist in the first action of the second half, since Avoid the momentary 2-1 after a great shot by Sergio Esteban (brother of the Bético Paco Esteban). But the rojiblanca avalanche at the start of the second forty -five minutes took the tie to two. First Dani Muñozwith a great goal in the 53rd minute, and then Arzajust three minutes later, in 56, they put the 2-2 On the scoreboard.

But the final triumph for the youth Verdiblancos would arrive mediated the second half. In a play that started Pablo García opening to the right wing for Oscar Masquéthe center of the International Sub 19 side was Headed by Rodrigo Marina at the bottom of the goal. Minute 73 and goal held by all Heliopolitan players. Then, already completed the 90th minute, the referee became the protagonist by sending the locker room before the end of the match, both expelled by double yellow card to Manu González and Cuevas. But with all the suffering of the more than Ten minutes of final discount and the balls hanged by the rojiblancos players to the heart of the area defended by José Romerothe Betis of Youth Honor Division will be again in the final four of the Copa del Rey of the category.