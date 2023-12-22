Tampere | “We are living our dream,” says Adam Hemerka, 21, about his life in Tampere

Adam Hemerka, who has transferred to Classic for this season and moved to Tampere, especially enjoys the main library Metso. The Czech national team player says that the level in the Finnish league is wider than in the domestic main league.

In the men's floorball league has seen a record number of foreign players this autumn. 15 in total.

The most meritorious of them is the Czech defender who moved to Classic this season Adam Hemerka21, who despite his young age has managed to represent his country in two adult World Cups.

Hemerka, one of the top defenders of the Czech national team, says that he had a great time in Tampere and Classic.

From the beginning of autumn, however, it was more difficult on the playing fields, as a new player in a new country.

“The game is also different. You had to get used to it. There were challenges with confidence, especially in how to play. But day by day I feel better”, describes Hemerka.

Thursday night The Tapiola sports hall seems to have no idea about the uncertainty of the early season, when Classic defeats the Oilers in the F-League's top fight 10–4 and moves to the top of the league.

No power points are recorded for Hemerka, but he is starting two goals. First with a strong drive in the opening set and later with a pass that breaks the Oilers' press in the second set.

“I really like these games, where the opponent presses from above and there are a lot of changes in the game.”

The tall, but gracefully moving and confidently ball-handling defender says that the Finnish league is more even compared to the Czech main league.

“There are six tough teams in the Czech Republic, but the rest of the league is clearly behind. Here, even the teams at the tail end can beat the top teams”, says Hemerka, referring to the fact that Classic lost earlier in the fall to the jumbo team Erävikingei.

“The players in Finland are fast and know how to shoot. The passing skill is also higher”, he compares.

To his home country Hemerka, who moved from top club Mlada Boleslav to Classic, is the team's only foreign player. He says that Google Translate has been in active use when he has been trying to understand the team's Whatsapp group messaging.

“In games, I try to speak basic words in Finnish to my teammates. Like left and right. At some point, I would like to go to a language course and learn the language a little better.”

Having fun in Tampere has also been helped by the sporting challenge offered by Classic. The Classic's six-year championship streak was broken last spring, when the team fell to the quarterfinals.

“ “It has made it easier that I didn't have to move to a new country alone. He is my support and security, for which I am truly grateful. We are living our dream.”

The secret to the success of the team from Tampere, characterized as a dynasty, has been considered to be the team's solid operational culture, along with the hard material.

“Already in practice, everyone wants to win and the tempo is really high. Everyone is really motivated to develop as athletes and we are taken care of like professionals”, praises Hemerka.

to Tampere settling in has been made easier especially by the fact that Hemerka didn't have to move to the city alone, but her girlfriend went with her. Both are completing their university studies remotely in their home country.

“It has made it easier that I didn't have to move to a new country alone. He is my support and security, for which I am truly grateful. We are living our dream.”

In Tampere, they especially enjoy the main library Metso, says Hemerka, who is studying economics and management.

“We really like the city. The center is really nice and it's nice to relax by the lakes.”

Hemerka has been watching ice hockey when he has skated against Ilves against Czech teams in CHL games.

“Ilves against Vitkovice and Ilves against Trinec. The Nokia Arena is probably the best hall. Of course I encouraged the Czech teams”, he laughs.

Classic Hemerka, who defends in the first field, is satisfied that the team will be able to spend Christmas in the top position of the league. Moments before he arrives for the interview, there is a joyful cheer from the team's dressing room Neil Diamond's Accompanied by the song Sweet Caroline.

Along with the top spot, Hemerka is also happy to be able to go home to Brno after a long time. The flight leaves on Friday morning.

Classic's next game is already on the 29th, but Hemerka says that he got the rest of the year off as head coach Juha from Kivilehto.

“I'm really grateful to Juha that I get to spend Christmas at home in the Czech Republic with family and friends, because I haven't been there for five months.”