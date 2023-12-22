Standard establishes rules for agricultural cultivation, livestock production and fund for payment for environmental services

The governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), sanctioned the Pantanal Law, aimed at promoting the conservation, protection, restoration and sustainable exploration of the biome.

The legislation, sanctioned on Monday (Dec 18, 2023) in Campo Grande, was drawn up in partnership with the Ministry of the Environmentand establishes, among other points, rules for agricultural cultivation, livestock production and a fund for payment programs for environmental services.

The new law comes into force 60 days after its publication. With it, the Pantanal is recognized as a priority for environmental compensation and legal reserves.

It also determines that on rural properties it will be necessary to preserve 50% of the area with forest and Cerrado formations. In places with rural formations, the percentage will be 40%.

Authorization to suppress native vegetation will depend on the registration and approval of the Rural Environmental Registry, the absence of environmental infractions in the last 3 years and the approval of a study and environmental impact report for conversions above 500 hectares, among others.

Exotic agricultural crops such as soybeans and sugar cane will be prohibited, except for subsistence and non-commercial purposes. Existing crops cannot be expanded.

The minister Marina Silva (Environment) said at the time that the law will facilitate the preservation of the Pantanal and Cerrado biomes to help sustainable development.

“We can be at the same time a water power, an agricultural power, a forestry power, generating jobs and income”, stated the minister. And he added: “We are opening a portal for Brazil to be at the same time an economically prosperous, socially fair, but also environmentally sustainable country.”

The legislation also determines the prohibition of bovine confinement, except for existing farms and exceptional situations in periods of flood or environmental emergency. As long as preservation is not harmed, there may be authorization for extensive grazing in Permanent Protection Areas of rivers, corixos, salt marshes and bays and in Legal Reserve areas.

“New coal projects will also not be authorized, as will the construction of dikes, drains, dams and other changes to the hydrological regime, in addition to small hydroelectric plants. There will be bans on exotic species of fauna”said the ministry.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the law also determines the creation of a state fund, the Pantanal Climate Fund, for payment programs for environmental services. The priority will be for the protection and recovery of springs and vegetation cover in degraded areas that are important for the formation of ecological corridors.

Resources for the fund will come from environmental fines paid to the State, among other sources. The Mato Grosso do Sul government estimates that the contribution will be R$50 million in 2024.

“We are perhaps setting an example of contributing not only to Mato Grosso do Sul, but to the entire planet, because this is a unique biome”declared Riedel. “Science guided our entire discussion, several researchers were involved. When we have doubts, we will turn to her”added the governor.

Project

From 2016 to 2022, deforestation in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso was 3,517 km², a growth of 25.4% compared to the 2,622 km² recorded from 2009 to 2015. The data are from Prodes (Deforestation Monitoring Project in the Legal Amazon by Satellite), platform of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

In a technical note, the ministry found that the criteria previously adopted by Mato Grosso do Sul to authorize the suppression of native vegetation were not in accordance with article 10 of the Forest Code. The note recommended the regulation of the article and the conservation and sustainable use of the Pantanal, in addition to measures to suspend the effects of State regulations.

In August, the governor suspended licenses and authorizations for plant suppression in the region and sought a joint solution with the ministry and the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

A working group was created with representatives from the department, Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), ICMBio and the State government to prepare the draft law presented to the Legislative Assembly and approved, in early December, by 23 votes in favor and one against.

With information from Brazil Agency.