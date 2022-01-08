Home page politics

divide

Fighters from the special unit of the militant Islamist Taliban arrive at Kabul airport after the withdrawal of US troops. © Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP / dpa

Free speech can cost your freedom or even your life in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The militant Islamist government has now arrested a well-known critic of the regime.

Islamabad – The militant Islamist Taliban ruling in Afghanistan have arrested a professor who has made a name for himself nationwide with public criticism of their regime.

Taliban intelligence agents took Faisullah Jalal, professor at Kabul University, from his home in the Afghan capital on Saturday, his wife, Massuda Jalal, reported on Facebook.

Hours after the incident became known, a Taliban spokesman also confirmed the arrest. Sabiullah Mujahid accused Jalal on Twitter, among other things, of inciting people against the Taliban government and of playing with human dignity.

Criticism on live television

The professor, who belongs to the Tajik ethnic group, had a debate with a Taliban spokesman live on television on November 21. He criticized the Taliban for suppressing its critics and on one occasion referred to the spokesman as a “calf”, a grave insult in the country. The lecturer for law and political science had already been a frequent guest in television debates in previous years and was known for blunt criticism, which also met ex-presidents Hamid Karzai and Aschraf Ghani.

more on the subject Breitner has “zero understanding” for Kimmich in the vaccination debate Live on TV: Commentator shoots sharply against Bayern star Kimmich Treasure Tailors Advice: Bring a Big Center Forward

The video of the discussion made its way onto the internet and went viral, and Jalal received a lot of praise for his courage. However, many people also worried about his safety.

“The Taliban have never tolerated criticism and free speech,” said Patricia Gossman, Asia director of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, and called for the professor’s immediate release. The Taliban took power in Kabul in mid-August last year after the withdrawal of foreign troops. Many former government officials have been killed or arrested since then. dpa