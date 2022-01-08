René Higuita cries out for help for a godson wounded in an assault

The ex-archer of the Colombia Selection René Higuita He surprised on his social networks asking for help for a five-year-old godson, who was wounded in an assault in La Guajira.

Higuita said in the messages that he was asking for medical attention for the boy, who was shot in the face during the incident near Cabo de la Vela.

“Last night on the road that communicates at the end of the candle, some friends were shot for robbing them, among the wounded is my 5-year-old godson who was hit in the face,” says the message.

The historical Colombian football requested the solidarity of the Colombians and asked: “I need a clinic in Medellín that will receive him since he is very delicate.”

One of the most affected was the boy’s grandfather, who has serious chest and head injuries, and is currently in critical health.