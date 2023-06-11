Sunday, June 11, 2023
Taiwan Strait | Chinese planes crossed the Davis Line – Taiwan sent its fighters into the air

June 11, 2023
Taiwan Strait | Chinese planes crossed the Davis Line – Taiwan sent its fighters into the air

A total of ten mainland Chinese aircraft crossed the “center line” of the Taiwan Strait, according to Taipei.

of Taiwan armed forces sent its fighter jets into the air after planes from mainland China’s armed forces crossed the so-called Davis Line between the two countries. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The line runs through the middle of the Taiwan Strait and is considered an unofficial border crossing between Taiwan and mainland China. According to Taiwan, a total of ten aircraft crossed the line.

Taiwan responded to the actions not only by fighter jets, but also by putting its missile systems on standby.

In addition to the ten planes, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had detected 14 other aircraft and four naval vessels. However, they did not cross the line.

At issue is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has announced increased military activity by mainland China in the region. China has not responded to Reuters’ request for comment on either case.

