Juventus has been very close to turning around a very tough season marked by the sanctions received and which have deprived the team of a second place in Serie A. With semifinals in the Europa League and a qualification to the Conference League for this next campaign cannot be said to be a great season, but given the circumstances it’s not bad. The problem for the ‘vecchia signora’ is how to reinforce the team at a low cost because their economy is not the best after this season, and they could do it very well:
The Polish goalkeeper has been a key part of the squad all season and it’s a position the club shouldn’t be concerned with next year as there’s nothing better on the market for cheap.
Rumors are growing and Lucas could leave Real Madrid in search of minutes in another of the big leagues. Juventus is not entirely happy with Cuadrado’s performance in recent games and Lucas Vázquez could be his new winger.
The 24-year-old begins the generational replacement of the Juventus defense and it seems that he will be the leader of this line in not long. He is a very important player for the team.
The Brazilian is another of the youngsters called to defend the goal of Juventus for many years. Bremer is the physical reference in defense and the future of the team is planned with him.
The ex from Madrid has converted to a third central defender in this Juventus and he is doing very well. With two such young defenders, his seniority is very important.
Although he plays a lot on the right, de Sciglio can also fill the role of left winger and has done so several times. If Lucas Vázquez arrives, it is very possible that he will have to change bands to enter the eleven.
The base of the midfield will be Locatelli, as usual. The Italian player is also left without competition because Leandro Paredes will return to PSG so he is an almost guaranteed starter.
The American player is more outside of Chelsea than inside and both Juventus and the English club are in a hurry to close their deals, so it seems that he could end up in Serie A for next season. The departures of Rabiot, Paredes and Di María leave a very empty midfield and he could become a starter.
This would be the great signing of Juventus for this next campaign. The Serb ends his contract with Lazio in 2024 and at the moment his renewal is not advancing, so he could leave in this transfer market. He is a fairly valued player in Europe, so it could be the most expensive acquisition of the vecchia signora this year.
Juventus is a low block team, and its greatest offensive asset is the Italian winger. Chiesa does not have his future in the team assured due to the financial problems that Juventus may have at the end of the summer, but if he stays he will start.
To close an eleven of scandal, Dusan Vlahovic as the spearhead to take advantage of the chances that Chiesa creates. The Serbian is a very important player in the team.
