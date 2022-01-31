And the Syrian army said in a statement: “Our air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression with missiles from the direction of Rayak, east of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and downed some of the aggression’s missiles.”

And the Syrian news agency “SANA” quoted a military source as saying: “Today at dawn, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missiles from the direction of Rayak, east of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

The source added: “Our air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

With regard to the damage caused by the missile attack, the source indicated that “the aggression led to some material losses.”

It is worth noting that during the past years, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army sites, Iranian targets, and Hezbollah targets.