United States.- Two brothers and a friend of these were arrested in Texas, United States, after beat his stepfather to death, who sexually abused the younger sister of the detainees, with a petition with more than 200 thousand signatures demanding his release.

The brothers Alejandro and Christian Treviño, 18 and 17 years old, who live in the city of McAllen, Texas, USA, learned that their stepfather, identified as Gabriel Quintanilla, had sexually abused his nine-year-old daughter.

After learning what happened, the brothers looked for the stepfather to confront him, which ended in a fight with blows, after which Gabriel tried to escape from his house.

When Gabriel was walking down the street, he was overtaken by one of the brothers and their friend, Juan Eduardo, 18, they put him in an apartment and continued to beat him.

The man managed to escape but was hit again and was beaten with more force, seeing him dying, they abandoned him in a vacant lot where he died, his body was located until January 20.

Gabriel Quintanilla was wanted for sexually abusing a minor on several occasions in 2014 and 2016.

The brothers and their friend were arrested and imprisoned, bail was set at one million dollars, but a petition sent to the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, asks to be released since they only protected his sister.

