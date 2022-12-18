Dhat is forgiving at Christmas that “Bild” provides a text about a climate protector with hearts instead of outraged exclamation marks. Luisa Neubauer from Fridays for Future (FFF) just had to fall in love. “Climate activist Neubauer loves ARD presenter,” says “Bild”. The chosen one is Louis Klamroth, who replaces Frank Plasberg in “Hart aber fair”, and that’s “Bild” again not quite awkward: Whether Klamroth’s neutrality is still given, “when his heart beats for the most well-known representative of the climate movement? “We wouldn’t worry about that. The internal ARD paper passed to us, according to which the talk show should be called “Hart aber FFFair” from now on, is also no reason for us to worry.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Klamroth himself quotes “Bild” as saying that it goes without saying that “my partner will not be a guest on my show”. “Image” and all the forced fee screamers on Twitter should cool down again. According to the guest list that was also sent to us, his sweetheart was actually not invited to Klamroth’s premiere show in January. Robert Habeck, Claudia Roth and Steffi Lemke (Greens) are discussing this with representatives from WWF, BUND and Greenpeace as well as with Carla Reemtsma, FFF activist and Luisa Neubauer’s cousin. Oh yes, a representative of the last generation will also be there, he taped himself to a studio chair last Wednesday.

Ski like new

Laura Maria Rypa, Pietro Lombardi’s fiancee, who was in the hospital because of an infection and tells “Bild” instead, should watch Netflix instead: “I should rest a lot, lie down a lot and watch a lot of Netflix, the doctor said.” Did he give her a prescription for three series? As a celebrity, Rypa should be privately insured, while patients with public health insurance have to watch public broadcasters instead of Netflix.



“Bild” postilion Franz Josef Wagner watched the entire World Cup. “And I didn’t care that the Germans were no longer playing. They should play darts, go fishing or skiing like Neuer.” We can understand it if someone is disappointed with the German team. But wishing the players to break their bones like Manuel Neuer is going too far.







call for resistance

Of course you could go to the cinema again. The new “Avatar” film lasts 192 minutes, which according to director James Cameron is not bad: “It’s perfectly okay to pee in between,” he says of the “Bild” newspaper. “You can watch the film twice.” So that’s how things work: The cinema companies shoot overly long films to fleece us twice. Which is why we call for resistance and self-help: Could all Avatar viewers be so kind as to post on the internet which three minutes of the film they found the most boring? In that time, we would go outside for a moment if necessary.



Head problems? King Charles

The British king actually wanted to save, but now he has to face a setback. “As it turns out, Charles III. namely a significantly larger head than his mother,” writes “Neue Post”. “The crown just doesn’t fit him. Now it has to be enlarged by the royal goldsmiths.” More gold for the king – and we fear that won’t be the end of it: his mother’s suits and gala dresses are also likely to be much too small for Charles.







adventure at home

Charles is also the name of Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein’s new friend, who tells “Gala”: “We did something really crazy: we actually just got on the plane to New York on my birthday, because we said: Now more than ever Adventure!” She then says about her heart man: “Charles is half British, half American, he lives in London and New York.” That makes us wonder: So she flew home to him on her birthday? We don’t think that’s really crazy or adventurous. Maybe next time they’ll just hop on a plane to North Korea.

Pop singer Anita Hofmann says about her life with husband Christian, “every action is controlled by love”. Christian himself also has his say in “Das Neue”: “It may sound cheesy, but we really like being together. For example, when Anita does the laundry, I sit down with her.” And when she cooks, irons, cleans the windows and mops the floors, he’s probably always sitting with her and watching with a smile. Adorable!

One reads less edifying from Carmen Geiss: In London she wore a fur coat in which, according to “Bild”, 20 rabbits were processed. “It’s rabbit. It’s not an ocelot, not a sable,” defends Geiss, and “Bild” writes: “The TV millionaire asserts that she generally only wears things from animals that she can eat.” Then we really hope that it will Christmas at Geissens there is no juicy ocelot roast.