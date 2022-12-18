German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said on December 17 that she does not support a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms.

According to the head of the German Foreign Ministry, such an option would not put an end to “the horror for the people of Ukraine, but vice versa.”

Burbock also noted that she had no hope for an early ceasefire. At the same time, the culprit in this situation, in her opinion, is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, according to the head of the department, needs “only to give his soldiers the order to retreat.”

“But, unfortunately, there are all sorts of signs, but not this,” Burbock explained in an interview. Bild am Sonntag.

On December 14, Twitter users criticized Burbock for saying that Russia allegedly “wants to break the Ukrainians.” As one commentator noted, he would like the citizens of Germany to help the foreign minister think about his country first and make informed decisions. And she, in turn, according to the feelings of the Germans, “thinks about Putin all the time.”

Earlier, on November 30, Germany ridiculed the publication of Burbock, in which she announced Putin’s use of cold as a weapon against Ukraine. In it, Burbock bluntly stated that the Russian leader “will not get away with such tactics.” The Germans, in response, ridiculed the absurdity of Burbock’s words and accused her of hypocrisy, as well as unwillingness to end the conflict peacefully.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

