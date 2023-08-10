Swedish publisher removes glowing review of ‘Mein Kampf’ from platform after controversy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
One of the leading online publishers in Sweden andremoved from its platform a review on Adolf Hitler and his controversial book “Mein Kampf” (My Struggle) last Wednesday. The review, which appreciated the Nazi leader and his most influential work, even went so far as to describe Hitler as “one of the brightest lights the white race has ever spawned”according to reports from Swedish public television SVT.
At the heart of the review was the exploration of the political and ideological content of “Mein Kampf”. The publisher behind this action, Adlibris, noted that the review was automatically generated and was not intended to be an advertisement. The response was immediate, removing the review after being alerted about it.
The news was anticipated and spread by the tabloid Aftonbladet, which triggered a series of reactions. Within hours of the initial disclosure, an Adlibris spokesperson confirmed to SVT that they had not only removed the review in question, but also they were carrying out an exhaustive investigation around all the editions of “Mein Kampf” to prevent the appearance of texts with similarities.
*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.
