In the middle of a hot summer, Spain is at the epicenter of one of the most intense heat waves to date.

This Wednesday temperatures were marked that have led several parts of the country to be on red alert and that, in addition, could break historical records and increase the risk of forest fires.

The thermometers indicated 35.3º C in Almadén, a town in the center of the country, at the stroke of midnight, demonstrating the magnitude of these extreme temperatures.

An African air current is mainly responsible for practically all of Spain being on alert for high temperatures and extreme risk of fires, according to the statements of the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The heat is expected to persist until Sunday, although in the north, specifically in the Bay of Biscay, temperatures will begin to decrease tomorrow.

Wednesday’s day will be the most scorching, and the possibility of breaking records is not ruled out. After an early morning with lows that did not drop below 27 degrees in some areas, Aemet warns that temperatures will be “very, very high” during the central hours of the day in the European nation.

Temperatures could exceed 40 degrees.

It is anticipated that temperatures could exceed 40 degrees in large regions of the center and south of the Peninsula, even in places unaccustomed to such heights, such as the north of the province of Burgos or the interior of Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa, according to Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the Spanish public body.

In central areas such as Madrid and the province of Cuenca, they could reach 40/42 degrees, while in eastern Andalusia, especially in areas of Jaén and Granada, thermometers could exceed 44 degrees.

In the afternoon, the possibility of dry storms is expected in the central and eastern strip of the Peninsula. These meteorological phenomena, typical during heat waves, usually bring with them strong winds and the risk of lightning, which in turn can trigger forest fires, according to experts consulted by EFE.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior issued recommendations to mitigate the risks of forest fires. It is urged to avoid throwing cigarette butts, garbage and glass that can act as a magnifying glass, as well as to refrain from using machinery in areas prone to burning.

In addition, it is prohibited to light fires or bonfires in the mountains and it is advisable to camp only in authorized areas with protection and evacuation measures.

Regarding the impact on health, it was reported that high temperatures have caused the death of 1,320 people since June 1 in Spain, a notably lower figure compared to the same period of the previous year, where 3,607 deaths were reported, according to the Spanish Institute of Health Carlos III (ISCIII).

