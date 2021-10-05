The present day, Masahiro Sakurai held one last live broadcast to reveal the twelfth DLC character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In addition to knowing what will be Sora whoever comes to the fighting game soon, new ones were also announced amiibo and then you can see them.

Specific, Sakurai announced amiibo of Steve and Alex, from Minecraft, as well as Min min, character of Arms. These three figures will be available sometime in 2022, although no specific date was given.

But that’s not all, since the father of Smash said there are also plans to launch amiibo from Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya. As for the latter, there was no launch window, but it is easy to assume that they will also be available next year.

Remember that Sora will come to Smash Ultimate the next October 18.

Via: Nintendo