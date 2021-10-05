Last week Elon Musk he is once again the richest man in the world, thanks to a personal fortune of $ 200 billion. According to Forbes, the most recent gains have allowed the founder of Tesla and SpaceX to once again surpass Jeff Bezos, the man behind the Amazon empire.

The entrepreneur who challenges the automotive world with his electric cars joked, writing that he would send Bezos a giant statue of the number 2, and a silver medal. Do not miss the desire to joke to the man who sits on the roof of the world in terms of wealth, and how could the rest? After all, Musk has started several successful businesses and thanks to the value of the shares of his companies has built a gigantic empire. Certainly, with what he has on his side, he could recast out of his own pocket every difficult moment that Tesla will have in the coming months and years: and with the electric that is sprinting, the market will now tend on his side.

However, there are some who wouldn’t be giving it the right attention. And he’s not just any man. This is, according to a Vanity Fair reconstruction supported by some tweets from Musk, by Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America. “He is still sleepingMusk wrote about Biden in connection with the presidential failure to recognize the SpaceX space mission that involved four civilians for the first time. And the entrepreneur cannot forget Tesla’s absence at the presentation of the American ‘electric’ plan, which was attended by the greatest exponents of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Musk will wonder, presumably: Why can’t Tesla become the fourth ‘sister’ of the American automotive?

Tesla is on a collision course with the federal government due to its FSD system, which mixes assisted driving with the rudiments of autonomous driving. There National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is keeping an eye on the American brand and its software, which is why every incident involving Tesla makes more noise than other brands. Several politicians are demanding more attention from Tesla for beta systems, the ones that motorists themselves get on test, because “there is no assurance that the driver understands the limitations of incomplete software“. Musk is 100 percent confident that his approach to autonomous driving will work, and hopes to gain more space to study autonomous driving thoroughly. But as long as Biden turns the other way, Tesla will not be able to use this weapon to gain even more importance in the market.