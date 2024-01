Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 2:45 p.m.



| Updated 3:14 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was not an official reception nor was it intended to be, as evidenced by the absence of ties for the gentlemen and the 'Marbella' dress code, as described by some of the guests at the event. However, the exclusive from the celebration of King John's 86th birthday…