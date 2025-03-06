Germany turned back yesterday and pointed to a change of era after the agreement between the main political parties to end the sacred rule of debt. Only one day after Berlin left his phobia to the debt, and within the frame Community block modifies their fiscal rules so that governments can increase long -term expense, Not only in the coming years.

The German socialist leader has indicated that Europe must “change long -term norms” at a time that considers “important” for the old continent and “to ensure that support for Ukraine is maintained,” on the economic and military level. “I am in favor of not having a discussion for the next one or two years, but we make clear that in the long term states can spend what they consider appropriate “Scholz has sustained.

The conversation of EU leaders on Thursday pivotes around the security guarantees for Ukraine at a time when the United States support to the invaded country has frozen. The heads of State and Government also dialogue about the need to increase the spending in defense of the block, after the head of the Community Executive has put on the table financing formulas through the European Investment Bank, to redirect items of the community budget, a fund of 150,000 million in loans for defense or flexibility of the fiscal rules at the national level so that the expense in security in security Do not computer for the calculation of the deficit.

It is precisely about what Scholz speaks. If Von der Leyen has raised a suspension of fiscal rules, only national and non -community, and for the next few years, so that the rise in defense spending is considered exceptional; The outgoing German chancellor advocates one step further. So much so that, the last draft conclusions of this Thursday’s summit, leaders ask the European Commission to propose “Additional sources of defense financing at the EU level”. A message that aligns with the German position of going beyond the suspension of fiscal norms nationwide.

The Germany turn is substantial as an economic engine and decisions of the EU. Scholz’s claim of greater fiscal flexibility for long -term defense spending, and the plan announced by Berlin of 500,000 million in spending to boost their safety, suppose a before and after. Berlin moves away from its traditional positioning among the EU frugal countries, where it was located just a couple of weeks ago, and leaves only Netherlands with a opposite position to dispose of European resources for defense spending and a firm opposition to Eurobons.

With an eye on Europe, it will be rearred in a moment of intense geopolitical tension and a change of rules of the game caused by the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, there are several EU leaders who ask for more fiscal flexibility. Portugal, Greece, Ireland or Denmark, among them.

If the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, highlighted the need to “rearm Europe” and boost “spending in defense and deterrence” because “we do not have much time”, the Portuguese prime minister, Luís Montenegro, has valued the intention of the EU to reinforce the “financing measures and strategies so that there is no duplicity in investment“Not to buy from third countries, such as the United States or South Korea, but” to invest in our own capabilities. ”

As is usually the case, the most vowels have been the Baltic countries they have advocated to go beyond that 2% of defense spending. The Letona Prime Minister, Evika Sili? A, claimed that these financing decisions have a long -term perspective and “mobilize the financing quickly.” Irish prime minister, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, stressed that it is “indispensable” to increase defense and defense spending Consider that you can’t have a strong economy without strong security.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has stressed that “Greece and I personally have been fighting for a long time to be able to fight to be able to be able to be able to fight to be able to be able to fight to be able to fight to be able to fight to be able to fight for a long time convincing European institutions that what begins today should have done a long time ago”