In recent years the debate on the presence of woke content in media, including video games, has flared up numerous times, with the polarization of the conflicting parties becoming increasingly clear. However, there are those who have decided to go above and beyond everyone, namely the members of the Steam Woke Content Detector group who, collaborating with RPGHQ, have a real blacklist of games to avoid has been drawn up if you don’t want to run into woke content, which could mislead your minds. Unfortunately for you, there are also unsuspected games included, which you probably liked and a lot.

Games to avoid

We imagine that it wasn’t difficult to predict the presence of Dustborn in red, like that of Boyfriend Dungeon or Goodbye Volcano High, but we are very sorry to let you know that even unsuspecting games are considered extremely woke. For example Elden Ring and souls in generalexcept Lies of P. But how come, the most virile genre of the moment is woke? Yes, because apparently contains pro-LGBTQ+ community messages and when creating the character it is not possible to indicate the biological sex but only the body type.

Hogwarts Legacy, for another example, was also marked in red, because it contains a pro-LGBTQ+ message, but the same goes for Palworld, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades, Tekken 8 and God of War Ragnarok and many other unsuspected ones.

The analysis of the series is also interesting. For example, know that if you liked The Witcher and The Witcher 2 you are ok, but The Witcher 3 definitely not. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, should only be touched with a stick. Same with Civilizations: they are safe up to V, then they risk attacking your virility. Even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from the first to the third are full of woke crap, so it’s better to avoid them completely and dedicate yourself to… Warframe? No, that’s woke too. Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V are on the borderline, but they still risk influencing you negatively. And the Fallout series? Delete it from your hard drives and your memory, because it’s really ambiguous. And the Elder Scrolls? Definitely not Morrowind, because it contains LGBTQ+ messages and there are optional homoerotic scenes, Skyrim ditto, but you can play Oblivionwhich was probably written by Todd Howard after watching Chuck Norris’ complete filmography.

And what about past games? They aren’t saved either, unfortunately. For example, know that if you’ve played Final Fantasy VII (including the remake) or IX you’re doomed, because of the terrible ecological messages they try to convey and the presence of scenes in which the characters dress up as people of the opposite sex. They are classic examples of woke ante litteram.. Unfortunately for you, Hollow Knight is not saved, as is the entire Bioshock series, Infinite in particular.

The titles that you can play without fear are for example Yu-Gi-Oh!, or those of the Dragon Ball series. Many Chinese games are also fine, some Final Fantasy like XIII (why would anyone want to play it?) and so on. In short, it’s time to change your habits, if you don’t want to drown in pro-inclusivity, ecologist and other propaganda.