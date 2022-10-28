LONDON (Reuters) – New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday tough decisions would have to be made to put the British government’s borrowing and borrowing on a sustainable path, adding that he was confident of reforming the economy.

“We as a country are facing a lot of challenges but I am confident that we can reform the economy,” Sunak told reporters. “The finance minister has already said that of course tough decisions will have to be taken and I will sit with him and look at (these decisions) … We need to do these things so that we can Putting borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.