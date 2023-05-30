Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday morning, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, was briefed on the proposed designs for Aljada Mosque, which were designed by students of the Architecture Department at the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah, in Madar Hall in Aljada area in Sharjah.

This came during a ceremony held by Arada in cooperation with the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah, and titled “In the Space of Faith: Designing the Facades of the Mosque Building”, where His Highness and the audience watched a visual presentation that gave a detailed explanation of the four qualified designs that were selected out of 25 designs. His Highness was briefed on the most prominent specifications that were introduced into the proposed designs using the latest technologies for building design.

His Highness honored the participating groups with the proposed and qualified designs that were approved by the Arada architecture and design teams, and His Highness took memorial photos with them.

His Highness toured the exhibition accompanying the ceremony and looked at the 25 participating designs, where he listened to a detailed explanation from the students about the most prominent features and details of the works that were designed based on several criteria, most notably the harmony of the design within the context of the master plan, highlighting the features of Islamic architecture, and the overall experience of visitors. And the extent of the uniqueness of the identity of each design separately, in addition to the ease of access for both sexes of worshipers, and the extent to which the external spaces and shaded areas are optimally utilized, and the susceptibility of the designs presented for development, improvement and expansion in the future.

cooperation

It is noteworthy that this project is the result of cooperation between Arada and the University of Sharjah, according to which 55 students from the Department of Architecture at the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah participated in the design of 25 mosques, so that one design would be chosen to be implemented in the “Nest” student housing complex in the Aljada area. This cooperation is considered a valuable opportunity for students of the Department of Architecture to gain close practical experience, and apply the curriculum and materials that are studied at the university realistically, through the design and approval of a number of buildings.