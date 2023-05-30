The taxi sector in the Emirate of Dubai achieved a growth rate of about 6% in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 5% over the same period in 2019.

The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Adel Shakeri, confirmed that the taxi sector in Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth over the past five years.

He added that the number of trips in the first quarter of this year amounted to about 27,300,000 trips, compared to about 26 million trips in the same period last year, more than 19,200,000 trips in 2021, and more than 23.3 million trips in 2020. While the number of trips exceeded 26 million and 100 thousand in 2019.

Shakri added that this sector has recorded record growth, the highest during the past years, for taxi vehicles through electronic reservation, hourly rental of vehicles and the “Hala Taxi” service, pointing out that comparing the numbers and ratios recorded in the sector for the first quarter of this year confirms the economic mobility witnessed by the emirate.