Sudan’s Far paramilitaries say they will help US evacuate embassy

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group announced on Sunday that it is helping US troops evacuate the Washington embassy in the violently engulfed capital Khartoum.

“The Rapid Support Forces command coordinated with the US forces mission, consisting of six planes, to evacuate diplomats and their families on Sunday morning,” the group said on Twitter, which in the last week has faced the Sudanese army in a deadly conflict.

The FAR also assured “their full cooperation with all diplomatic missions to give them all the necessary means of protection” to evacuate their staff.

The first major civilian evacuation operation since the start of fighting in Sudan was announced on Saturday by Saudi Arabia, which repatriated 91 nationals and 66 people from other countries. The United States, South Korea and Japan have moved troops to neighboring countries, and the European Union plans to do the same to evacuate its diplomats and nationals in Sudan.

Violence broke out on April 15 between the army of General Abdel Fatah al BurhaneSudan’s de facto ruler since the 2021 coup, and his rival, General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, leader of the FAR.