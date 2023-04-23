Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sudan’s Far paramilitaries say they will help US evacuate embassy

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World
0
Sudan’s Far paramilitaries say they will help US evacuate embassy


close

Sudan

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fatah al-Burhan

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fatah al-Burhan

They also assured “their full cooperation with all diplomatic missions.”

See also  Junior celebrated the return of Bacca and the victory against Nacional

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group announced on Sunday that it is helping US troops evacuate the Washington embassy in the violently engulfed capital Khartoum.

“The Rapid Support Forces command coordinated with the US forces mission, consisting of six planes, to evacuate diplomats and their families on Sunday morning,” the group said on Twitter, which in the last week has faced the Sudanese army in a deadly conflict.

The FAR also assured “their full cooperation with all diplomatic missions to give them all the necessary means of protection” to evacuate their staff.

The first major civilian evacuation operation since the start of fighting in Sudan was announced on Saturday by Saudi Arabia, which repatriated 91 nationals and 66 people from other countries. The United States, South Korea and Japan have moved troops to neighboring countries, and the European Union plans to do the same to evacuate its diplomats and nationals in Sudan.

Violence broke out on April 15 between the army of General Abdel Fatah al BurhaneSudan’s de facto ruler since the 2021 coup, and his rival, General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, leader of the FAR.

See also  This is the millionaire that would be lost if Colombia does not qualify for the World Cup

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sudans #paramilitaries #evacuate #embassy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Link – Is Telecommuting Losing New York City Money?

Link - Is Telecommuting Losing New York City Money?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result