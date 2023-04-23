New York City is known for its hectic pace of life. Many call it “the city that never sleeps”, but this could be changing since the advent of teleworking, a new professional practice that is gaining more and more strength. According to the latest study by ‘Bloomberg’, the city loses 12,000 million dollars a year in workers who stay at home and stop spending money on food, entertainment and transportation. We analyze it in this edition of Enlace North America.

