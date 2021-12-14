Usha has become very popular, as her fans see that she presents an art that expresses the popular taste in Sudan, while critics say that the controversial artist does not represent the original Sudanese song, including the depth of words and melody.

In response to this controversy, Isha al-Jabal says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that people love her greatly, and she is happy about this “because people’s love is honorable, and I am unique in everything.”

The Mountain Nest attributes the uproar around it to adding a new touch that people are not accustomed to, whether in art or in the clothing in which it appears.

“Al-Jabali” stressed that it represents Sudanese art and is proud of belonging to it, and the evidence, according to her, is the degree of demand for her songs, and the interest in her matter, “I am still convinced that I am the number one in the art scene, similar to what I said earlier, so some blamed me.” .

The Sudanese artist added that there is no artist in Sudan today who can account for the attention that people give to the mountain nest, whether it comes to her personality or her art, which achieves important numbers.

And when talking about her social relations, the mountain nest acknowledged that knowing some people is really worth regret, because they show a different face from what they seemed at the beginning, “but man learns.”

In the face of the Arab art scene, Isha al-Jabal says that the Egyptian singer Sherine is the best for her. A second copy of it.

On the level of personal life, Isha al-Jabal says that the marriage did not affect her artistic life at all, “because my husband is an understanding person, and he knows before that I work in the artistic field.”

And the mountain nest added, “My husband did not stand in my way, but on the contrary, he was a helpful element and stood by me, and he helps me today so that I can move forward in my successes.”

As for the issue of retirement, which remains present among artists, it does not concern the mountain nest, as it says, “I never think about it, during the present time, and if there is something that will come in the future, I do not know, but I am happy with my success at the present time, and I focus on making my way.”