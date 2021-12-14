Vodafone is auctioning the world’s first text message. It was broadcast over the Vodafone network on December 3, 1992 and was received by Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis at a Christmas party. It’s a 15 letter message: “Merry Christmas”. SMS is being auctioned as a non-fungible token (“Nft”) in a one-time sale organized by the Aguttes auction house in France. The buyer, who will be able to pay with the cryptocurrency Ether, acquires the exclusive ownership of a detailed and unique replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted the first text message in the world. The auction will take place on 21 December 2021. Vodafone will donate the proceeds of the sale to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

