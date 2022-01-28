The Dubai Maritime City Authority, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, succeeded in floating a container ship that ran aground in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai near the “Deira” palm, yesterday (Thursday), while it was heading from Khalid Port in the Emirate of Sharjah to the Khalifa Port in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said that the authority received news of the stranding container ship “THORSWIND” yesterday (Thursday), adding that urgent meetings were held with the concerned authorities in the public and private sectors to expedite the re-flotation of the ship. Containers, in coordination with Port Rashid.

He said that the Dubai Maritime City Authority has contacted a number of concerned authorities and authorities to ensure navigational safety and the preservation of the marine environment and all marine means. meters, without any report of any injuries or leaks or any impacts on navigation in the waters of the Emirate.

Sheikh Saeed praised the swift action by the Dubai Maritime City Authority team and all the specialized teams that oversaw the resolution of the situation since reporting the container ship’s delinquency until the success of the relevant rescue teams in re-floating it and the ship resuming its voyage again in record time.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority stressed the high readiness of the authority with all its devices to deal professionally with various types of marine and navigational accidents in Dubai waters, in accordance with the best international practices, based on the authority’s continuous work to contribute significantly to the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a safe and sustainable center on the map of the maritime sector locally, regionally and globally.



