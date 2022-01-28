Culiacán, Sinaloa.- By proposing more powers for the Superior State Audit Office (ASE), through electronic means that streamline processes and allow audits to be carried out by digital means, today Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas, president of the Congressional Oversight Commission of the State, accompanied by the deputy without a party Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, presented an initiative to create the figure of digital mailbox.

Arredondo Salas proposes to reform section XII, of article 8; the second paragraph, of article 75 Bis A. Likewise, add articles 8 Bis; 8 Bis A; a second paragraph, to section VIII, of article 22; and, a third paragraph, to article 75 Bis B, all of the Law of the Superior Audit of the State of Sinaloa.

Read more: In the midst of Covid-19, obesity is the other pandemic that must be fought

“The purpose of the initiative is to establish in the Law of the Superior Audit of the State of Sinaloa, the Digital Mailbox, through which, by way of example but not limitation, the notification of requests for preliminary information, audit orders, and individual reports that contain actions, forecasts or recommendations, as well as, where appropriate, any act that is issued, which will be recorded in digital documents, in addition, establish the option that the written complaints can be presented in person or through electronic media”, stated Arredondo Salas.

He stressed that this initiative is intended to harmonize the Law of the Superior Audit of the State of Sinaloa with the Law of Supervision and Rendering of Accounts of the Federation, in the sense that in the State of Sinaloa there is a Digital Mailbox, with the purpose of being able to obtain and have access to all the information and documentation, through physical or electronic means using technological tools, necessary for the fulfillment of the functions of the ASE, to carry out the corresponding audits, without having physical contact between the persons.

Read more: The criteria for considering Covid-19 cases to be active is extended to 14 days

The also member of the PRI parliamentary group commented that a comparative law was carried out in the country’s entities, finding that the only State that has made reforms to its Superior Control and Accountability Law is that of Guerrero, in the same terms. of what was raised.