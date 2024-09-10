by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey-Aston Martin, here is the wedding

Adrian Newey officially has a new home. It’s called Aston Martin and represents the latest great challenge of the brilliant British designer, who after Red Bull wants to build another winning team with his ideas and experience.

The happiest of all, in the press conference called by Aston Martin, is naturally Lawrence Strollwho couldn’t wait to announce Newey’s arrival and added a pleased and proud smile. As if to definitively launch the challenge for 2026 after Fernando Alonso’s renewal and the agreement with Honda.

Stroll’s words

“This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining Aston Martin. It is the biggest moment since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula 1 team capable of challenging for world championships.“, these are the words of the Canadian.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to get him.. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.. Adrian is one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our AMR Technology Campus, the group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel – he immediately understood what we are trying to achieve. We are serious, and so is he.. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, believes in this project and will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin’s history in Formula 1.”.