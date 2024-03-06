Lots of controversy over the price of Carlo Cracco's 2024 Easter egg. Let's find out together what could justify such a high cost (it's a high-level pastry shop, not a supermarket one)

Easter is approaching. On March 31st we will celebrate the most important religious celebration, including rites, traditions and symbols, including gastronomic ones. The chocolate egg with a surprise inside is certainly the most loved dessert. And not just from children. There are also luxury editions of what is a classic to unwrap on Sunday after a sumptuous lunch. For example Carlo Cracco's 2024 Easter egg. How much does it cost and how is it done? Is it worth all that money?

Perhaps not everyone knows that the chocolate egg was born in France: King Louis XIV commissioned the French chocolatier David Chaillou this particular gift. While the custom of finding a surprise inside comes from Fabergé's idea.

At the supermarket we can find them chocolate eggs with surprises for adults and children of every possible and imaginable brand. Pastry shops also make their own delicacies, which can also be personalized to make a welcome gift inside. Obviously there is no shortage of luxury proposals, from great Italian chefs dealing with personal reinterpretations of the typical Easter dessert.

For those looking for an exclusive gift to give or to be given to themselves, here it is chef Carlo Cracco has put its creations on sale for Easter, also available on the online shop.

“The Easter dessert most loved and appreciated by everyone is undoubtedly the chocolate egg with its elegant shape and sophisticated taste. Made with milk chocolate, ideal for those who prefer a more delicate and soft taste! Inside is a super surprise! Egg weight 400 grams“.

How much does Carlo Cracco's 2024 Easter egg cost?

On Cracco's online shop we can find the milk chocolate egg and the dark chocolate egg. Both weigh 350 grams and contain a 60 gram sweet treat. There list of ingredients includes cocoa mass, cocoa butter, sugar, whole milk emulsifying powder (soya lecithin), natural vanilla flavouring, colouring: E172.

But how much does it cost me? Both for lovers of milk chocolate and for those who prefer dark chocolate the price is always the same: 60 euros for each Easter egg. Will the chocolate dessert be worth every penny?