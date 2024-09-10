Publisher Threei Publisher Three https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-tres/ 10/09/2024 – 7:30

A true leisure space on the high seas. This is how the Okean 57, the new version of the yacht manufactured by the Santa Catarina shipyard Okean Yachts, is presented in the United States. The first unit of the model has already been delivered to the country.

+ Maersk begins sailing the Americas with a methanol-powered container ship

The highlight now is the swimming pool for eight people at the bow, with a system that allows it to be filled using seawater.

Designed by Paolo Ferragni, a renowned Italian nautical architect, the model also features a bar and barbecue area, as well as expansive side decks, providing a spacious and luxurious living environment for those who want to enjoy day trips.

The lower deck, in addition to the suite, includes a living room, with the option of installing a full kitchen or another bathroom and second cabin.

The boat is almost 18 meters long, equivalent to almost 100 m² of area. To continue the success of the model, one of Okean Yachts’ best-sellers, attributes such as its sporty design, with contemporary and straight lines, were maintained.

The new edition of the Okean 57 starts at $1.8 million.